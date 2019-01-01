ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
China Gold Intl Resources
(OTCPK:JINFF)
3.32
00
Last update: 10:25AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low2.43 - 4.17
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 396.4M
Vol / Avg.- / 4K
Mkt Cap1.3B
P/E4.67
50d Avg. Price3.52
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.18
Total Float-

China Gold Intl Resources (OTC:JINFF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

China Gold Intl Resources reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$304M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of China Gold Intl Resources using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

China Gold Intl Resources Questions & Answers

Q
When is China Gold Intl Resources (OTCPK:JINFF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for China Gold Intl Resources

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for China Gold Intl Resources (OTCPK:JINFF)?
A

There are no earnings for China Gold Intl Resources

Q
What were China Gold Intl Resources’s (OTCPK:JINFF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for China Gold Intl Resources

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.