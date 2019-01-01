China Gold Intl Resources (OTC:JINFF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for China Gold Intl Resources
No Data
China Gold Intl Resources Questions & Answers
What is the target price for China Gold Intl Resources (JINFF)?
There is no price target for China Gold Intl Resources
What is the most recent analyst rating for China Gold Intl Resources (JINFF)?
There is no analyst for China Gold Intl Resources
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for China Gold Intl Resources (JINFF)?
There is no next analyst rating for China Gold Intl Resources
Is the Analyst Rating China Gold Intl Resources (JINFF) correct?
There is no next analyst rating for China Gold Intl Resources
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.