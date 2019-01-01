QQQ
J Front Retailing Co Ltd is a Japanese retail group. It operates mainly department-store chains. Besides department stores, the company operates its Parco business, wholesale business, credit business, and real estate/construction business. The Parco segment deals with the development and operational management of shopping centers. The wholesale segment offers food, chemical products, and materials. The real estate division includes parking lots, real estate leasing, contracting works, and retail space.

J Front Retailing Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy J Front Retailing (JFROF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of J Front Retailing (OTCPK: JFROF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are J Front Retailing's (JFROF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for J Front Retailing.

Q

What is the target price for J Front Retailing (JFROF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for J Front Retailing

Q

Current Stock Price for J Front Retailing (JFROF)?

A

The stock price for J Front Retailing (OTCPK: JFROF) is $8.79 last updated Fri Aug 13 2021 18:49:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does J Front Retailing (JFROF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for J Front Retailing.

Q

When is J Front Retailing (OTCPK:JFROF) reporting earnings?

A

J Front Retailing does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is J Front Retailing (JFROF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for J Front Retailing.

Q

What sector and industry does J Front Retailing (JFROF) operate in?

A

J Front Retailing is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.