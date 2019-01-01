|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of J Front Retailing (OTCPK: JFROF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for J Front Retailing.
There is no analysis for J Front Retailing
The stock price for J Front Retailing (OTCPK: JFROF) is $8.79 last updated Fri Aug 13 2021 18:49:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for J Front Retailing.
J Front Retailing does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for J Front Retailing.
J Front Retailing is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.