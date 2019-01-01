ñol

J Front Retailing
(OTCPK:JFROF)
8.79
00
At close: Aug 13
8.8582
0.0682[0.78%]
PreMarket: 7:08AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low8.79 - 8.99
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 261.8M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap2.3B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS2.49
Total Float-

J Front Retailing (OTC:JFROF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

J Front Retailing reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Feb 28)

$94B

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of J Front Retailing using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

J Front Retailing Questions & Answers

Q
When is J Front Retailing (OTCPK:JFROF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for J Front Retailing

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for J Front Retailing (OTCPK:JFROF)?
A

There are no earnings for J Front Retailing

Q
What were J Front Retailing’s (OTCPK:JFROF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for J Front Retailing

