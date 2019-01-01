ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Jubilant Flame Intl
(OTCQB:JFIL)
0.022
00
At close: Jun 1
0.03
0.008[36.36%]
PreMarket: 8:00AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.02 - 0.12
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding12.5M / 20M
Vol / Avg.- / 32.5K
Mkt Cap439.7K
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.02
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0
Total Float-

Jubilant Flame Intl (OTC:JFIL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Jubilant Flame Intl reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Feb 28)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Jubilant Flame Intl using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Jubilant Flame Intl Questions & Answers

Q
When is Jubilant Flame Intl (OTCQB:JFIL) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Jubilant Flame Intl

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Jubilant Flame Intl (OTCQB:JFIL)?
A

There are no earnings for Jubilant Flame Intl

Q
What were Jubilant Flame Intl’s (OTCQB:JFIL) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Jubilant Flame Intl

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.