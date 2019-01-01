QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.2K
Div / Yield
0.56/2.99%
52 Wk
15.45 - 21.19
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
24.48
Open
-
P/E
8.74
EPS
73.7
Shares
15.7M
Outstanding
JFE Systems Inc is a Japan-based computer integrated systems design company. It is mainly engaged in the planning, design, development, and maintenance of computer systems. It offers industry solutions. business solutions, and infrastructure solutions. The company builds solutions for financial sectors, the food industry, and the manufacturing sector. It is also engaged in the application development and maintenance services.

JFE Systems Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy JFE Systems (JFEYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of JFE Systems (OTCPK: JFEYF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are JFE Systems's (JFEYF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for JFE Systems.

Q

What is the target price for JFE Systems (JFEYF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for JFE Systems

Q

Current Stock Price for JFE Systems (JFEYF)?

A

The stock price for JFE Systems (OTCPK: JFEYF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does JFE Systems (JFEYF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for JFE Systems.

Q

When is JFE Systems (OTCPK:JFEYF) reporting earnings?

A

JFE Systems does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is JFE Systems (JFEYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for JFE Systems.

Q

What sector and industry does JFE Systems (JFEYF) operate in?

A

JFE Systems is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.