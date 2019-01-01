QQQ
JFE Holdings Inc is a Japan-based company operating through three subsidiaries, namely JFE Steel, JFE Engineering and JFE Shoji. JFE Steel produces and sells a wide range of steel products and raw materials, and also operates peripheral businesses such as transporting, maintenance and construction of equipment. JFE Engineering provides engineering services for energy, urban environment, recycle, steel construction and industrial machines and systems. JFE Shoji purchases, processes and sells steel products, raw materials for steel production, nonferrous metal products, food, etc. Steel manufacturing and trading account for majority of JFE's revenue. The company generates most of its sales from the Japanese market.

JFE Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy JFE Holdings (JFEEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of JFE Holdings (OTCPK: JFEEF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are JFE Holdings's (JFEEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for JFE Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for JFE Holdings (JFEEF) stock?

A

The latest price target for JFE Holdings (OTCPK: JFEEF) was reported by Jefferies on February 23, 2015. The analyst firm set a price target for 27.50 expecting JFEEF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 106.46% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for JFE Holdings (JFEEF)?

A

The stock price for JFE Holdings (OTCPK: JFEEF) is $13.32 last updated Fri Jan 21 2022 19:58:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does JFE Holdings (JFEEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for JFE Holdings.

Q

When is JFE Holdings (OTCPK:JFEEF) reporting earnings?

A

JFE Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is JFE Holdings (JFEEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for JFE Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does JFE Holdings (JFEEF) operate in?

A

JFE Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.