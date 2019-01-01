JFE Holdings Inc is a Japan-based company operating through three subsidiaries, namely JFE Steel, JFE Engineering and JFE Shoji. JFE Steel produces and sells a wide range of steel products and raw materials, and also operates peripheral businesses such as transporting, maintenance and construction of equipment. JFE Engineering provides engineering services for energy, urban environment, recycle, steel construction and industrial machines and systems. JFE Shoji purchases, processes and sells steel products, raw materials for steel production, nonferrous metal products, food, etc. Steel manufacturing and trading account for majority of JFE's revenue. The company generates most of its sales from the Japanese market.