JFE Holdings (OTC:JFEEF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for JFE Holdings
JFE Holdings Questions & Answers
The latest price target for JFE Holdings (OTCPK: JFEEF) was reported by Jefferies on February 23, 2015. The analyst firm set a price target for $27.50 expecting JFEEF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 125.91% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for JFE Holdings (OTCPK: JFEEF) was provided by Jefferies, and JFE Holdings maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of JFE Holdings, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for JFE Holdings was filed on February 23, 2015 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 23, 2016.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest JFE Holdings (JFEEF) rating was a maintained with a price target of $25.00 to $27.50. The current price JFE Holdings (JFEEF) is trading at is $12.17, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
