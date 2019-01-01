ñol

JFE Holdings
(OTCPK:JFEEF)
12.1732
00
At close: May 2
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low11.25 - 17.07
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 575.8M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.3K
Mkt Cap7B
P/E3.37
50d Avg. Price12.95
Div / Yield1.31/10.77%
Payout Ratio14.88
EPS142.92
Total Float-

JFE Holdings (OTC:JFEEF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Analyst Ratings for JFE Holdings

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

date
Upside/Downside
Analyst Firm
Price Target Change
Rating Change
Previous / Current Rating
Get Alert
No Data

JFE Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for JFE Holdings (JFEEF)?
A

The latest price target for JFE Holdings (OTCPK: JFEEF) was reported by Jefferies on February 23, 2015. The analyst firm set a price target for $27.50 expecting JFEEF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 125.91% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for JFE Holdings (JFEEF)?
A

The latest analyst rating for JFE Holdings (OTCPK: JFEEF) was provided by Jefferies, and JFE Holdings maintained their buy rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for JFE Holdings (JFEEF)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of JFE Holdings, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for JFE Holdings was filed on February 23, 2015 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 23, 2016.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating JFE Holdings (JFEEF) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest JFE Holdings (JFEEF) rating was a maintained with a price target of $25.00 to $27.50. The current price JFE Holdings (JFEEF) is trading at is $12.17, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.

