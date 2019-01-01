Jiangsu Expressway Co Ltd is one of China's expressway operators in terms of total assets and market capitalization. The company operates toll roads and invests in toll assets within Jiangsu Province. It operates through the following segments: Shanghai-Nanjing Expressway is a key revenue driver, Guangjing Expressway, and Xicheng Expressway, Xiyi Expressway and Wuxi Huantaihu Expressway, Ningchang Expressway and Zhenli Expressway, Zhendan Expressway, Wufengshan Expressway, Changyi Expressway, Yichang Expressway, Longtan Bridge, Ancillary services, Real estate development and advertising and others.