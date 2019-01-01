Adamas One Corp is a high-tech diamond company that uses its proprietary technology to produce high-quality, single-crystal diamonds and diamond materials through a CVD process, which it refers to as Diamond Technology. It operates as a Lab-Grown Diamond manufacturer that produces single-crystal diamonds for gemstone and industrial applications. The company produces chemical vapor deposition (CVD) gem-sized Lab-Grown Diamond crystals using processes pioneered by Apollo Diamond. The company's controlled manufacturing processes enable it to produce single-crystal colorless, near-colorless, and fancy-colored diamonds to suit a variety of industrial and gemstone applications.