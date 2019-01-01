ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Adamas One
(NASDAQ:JEWL)
$3.59
-0.01[-0.28%]
At close: Dec 23
$3.40
-0.1900[-5.29%]
After Hours: 9:28AM EDT
Day Range3.400 - 3.69052 Wk Range3.100 - 11.940Open / Close3.570 / 3.590Float / Outstanding7.257M / 18.317M
Vol / Avg.58.503K / 419.302KMkt Cap65.758MP/E-50d Avg. Price3.930
Div / Yield (Forward)- / -%Payout Ratio-Total Float7.257MEPS-0.559

Adamas One Corp Stock (NASDAQ:JEWL), Quotes and News Summary

Adamas One Stock (NASDAQ: JEWL) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Day Range3.400 - 3.69052 Wk Range3.100 - 11.940Open / Close3.570 / 3.590Float / Outstanding7.257M / 18.317M
Vol / Avg.58.503K / 419.302KMkt Cap65.758MP/E-50d Avg. Price3.930
Div / Yield (Forward)- / -%Payout Ratio-Total Float7.257MEPS-0.559
There is no Press for this Ticker
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Adamas One Corp is a high-tech diamond company that uses its proprietary technology to produce high-quality, single-crystal diamonds and diamond materials through a CVD process, which it refers to as Diamond Technology. It operates as a Lab-Grown Diamond manufacturer that produces single-crystal diamonds for gemstone and industrial applications. The company produces chemical vapor deposition (CVD) gem-sized Lab-Grown Diamond crystals using processes pioneered by Apollo Diamond. The company's controlled manufacturing processes enable it to produce single-crystal colorless, near-colorless, and fancy-colored diamonds to suit a variety of industrial and gemstone applications.
Read More

Earnings

see more
Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2023-02-13
REV
Q

How do I buy Adamas One (JEWL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Adamas One (NASDAQ: JEWL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Adamas One's (JEWL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Adamas One (JEWL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Adamas One

Q

Current Stock Price for Adamas One (JEWL)?

A

The stock price for Adamas One (NASDAQ: JEWL) is $3.59 last updated December 23, 2022, 8:59 PM UTC.

Q

Does Adamas One (JEWL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Adamas One.

Q

When is Adamas One (NASDAQ:JEWL) reporting earnings?

A

Adamas One’s Q4 earnings are confirmed for Monday, February 13, 2023.

Q

Is Adamas One (JEWL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Adamas One.

Q

What sector and industry does Adamas One (JEWL) operate in?

A

Adamas One is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.