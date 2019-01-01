|Day Range3.400 - 3.690
|52 Wk Range3.100 - 11.940
|Open / Close3.570 / 3.590
|Float / Outstanding7.257M / 18.317M
|Vol / Avg.58.503K / 419.302K
|Mkt Cap65.758M
|P/E-
|50d Avg. Price3.930
|Div / Yield (Forward)- / -%
|Payout Ratio-
|Total Float7.257M
|EPS-0.559
Adamas One Stock (NASDAQ: JEWL) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.
|Q4 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2023-02-13
|REV
You can purchase shares of Adamas One (NASDAQ: JEWL) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Adamas One’s space includes: Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS), Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC), Nexa Res (NYSE:NEXA), Ioneer (NASDAQ:IONR) and Universal Stainless (NASDAQ:USAP).
There is no analysis for Adamas One
The stock price for Adamas One (NASDAQ: JEWL) is $3.59 last updated December 23, 2022, 8:59 PM UTC.
There are no upcoming dividends for Adamas One.
Adamas One’s Q4 earnings are confirmed for Monday, February 13, 2023.
There is no upcoming split for Adamas One.
Adamas One is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.