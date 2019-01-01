ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Adamas One
(NASDAQ:JEWL)
$3.59
-0.01[-0.28%]
At close: Dec 23
$3.40
-0.1900[-5.29%]
After Hours: 9:28AM EDT
Day Range3.400 - 3.69052 Wk Range3.100 - 11.940Open / Close3.570 / 3.590Float / Outstanding7.257M / 18.317M
Vol / Avg.58.506K / 419.302KMkt Cap65.758MP/E-50d Avg. Price3.930
Div / Yield (Forward)- / -%Payout Ratio-Total Float7.257MEPS-0.559

Adamas One Corp Stock (NASDAQ:JEWL), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Analyst Ratings for Adamas One

No Data
Q

What is the target price for Adamas One (JEWL)?

A

There is no price target for Adamas One

Q

What is the most recent analyst rating for Adamas One (JEWL)?

A

There is no analyst for Adamas One

Q

When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Adamas One (JEWL)?

A

There is no next analyst rating for Adamas One

Q

Is the Analyst Rating Adamas One (JEWL) correct?

A

There is no next analyst rating for Adamas One

Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.