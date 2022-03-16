Eve, Global Crossing Airlines Sign LOI For Up To 200 eVTOL Aircraft
- Eve UAM, LLC , an Embraer SA (NYSE: ERJ) company, signed a Letter of Intent with Global Crossing Airlines Group, Inc. (OTC: JETMF) for order of up to 200 of Eve's electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft (eVTOL).
- This potential sale is included in Eve's current order backlog of up to 1,785 eVTOLs. Delivers are expected to start in 2026.
- The agreement also enables a partnership that intends to explore the development of an ecosystem to scale Urban Air Mobility (UAM) and reinforces the Concept of Operations (CONOPS) in Miami-Dade.
- Separately, Eve UAM announced the formation of a consortium of leading Urban Air Mobility (UAM) organizations and technology enablers, including Skyports, L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE: LHX), and the Community Air Mobility Initiative (CAMI).
- The consortium will develop a Concept of Operations (CONOPS) for UAM operations between Miami International Airport (MIA) and the Miami Beach Convention Center.
- Price Action: ERJ shares are trading higher by 3.87% at $11.01, and LHX lower by 5.23% at $244.62 on the last check Wednesday.
