QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.2K
Div / Yield
1/3.39%
52 Wk
22.5 - 52
Mkt Cap
101.2M
Payout Ratio
20.9
Open
-
P/E
9.13
EPS
1.03
Shares
3.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Jd Bancshares Inc operates as the holding company. The company provides personal; E-banking; business; commercial and other banking services. It offers loans; savings; checking; online banking; credit card; mortgages; investments and financial planning with JD Prime; estate and trust and other services.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Jd Bancshares Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Jd Bancshares (JDVB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Jd Bancshares (OTCQX: JDVB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Jd Bancshares's (JDVB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Jd Bancshares.

Q

What is the target price for Jd Bancshares (JDVB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Jd Bancshares

Q

Current Stock Price for Jd Bancshares (JDVB)?

A

The stock price for Jd Bancshares (OTCQX: JDVB) is $29.5 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:22:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Jd Bancshares (JDVB) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 4, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 27, 2022.

Q

When is Jd Bancshares (OTCQX:JDVB) reporting earnings?

A

Jd Bancshares does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Jd Bancshares (JDVB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Jd Bancshares.

Q

What sector and industry does Jd Bancshares (JDVB) operate in?

A

Jd Bancshares is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.