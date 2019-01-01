QQQ
Indra Sistemas is a Spain-based provider of information technology offerings for finance, insurance, public administration, airports, defense, healthcare, media, telecom, security, energy, and infrastructure end markets. Its product capabilities include analytics, cloud computing, enterprise resource planning, networks and communications, electoral processes, bus technology, subway technology, and sustainability solutions. The firm generates revenue in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific.

Indra Sistemas Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Indra Sistemas (ISMAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Indra Sistemas (OTCPK: ISMAF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Indra Sistemas's (ISMAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Indra Sistemas.

Q

What is the target price for Indra Sistemas (ISMAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Indra Sistemas

Q

Current Stock Price for Indra Sistemas (ISMAF)?

A

The stock price for Indra Sistemas (OTCPK: ISMAF) is $12.34 last updated Fri Feb 04 2022 15:30:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Indra Sistemas (ISMAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Indra Sistemas.

Q

When is Indra Sistemas (OTCPK:ISMAF) reporting earnings?

A

Indra Sistemas does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Indra Sistemas (ISMAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Indra Sistemas.

Q

What sector and industry does Indra Sistemas (ISMAF) operate in?

A

Indra Sistemas is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.