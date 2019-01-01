ñol

Iron Road
(OTCPK:IRNRF)
$0.0953
At close: Jul 29
$0.1359
0.0406[42.68%]
After Hours: 6:15PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.09 - 0.13
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 799M
Vol / Avg.- / 11.5K
Mkt Cap76.1M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.1
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float-

Iron Road (OTC:IRNRF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Iron Road reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Iron Road using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Iron Road Questions & Answers

Q
When is Iron Road (OTCPK:IRNRF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Iron Road

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Iron Road (OTCPK:IRNRF)?
A

There are no earnings for Iron Road

Q
What were Iron Road’s (OTCPK:IRNRF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Iron Road

