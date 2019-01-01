QQQ
Information Services Corp is a Canada-based provider of registry and information management services for public data and records. The company has three segments namely Registry Operations, Services and Technology Solutions. The Registries segment involves the provision of registry and information services and solutions to governments and private sector organizations. The Services segment provides products and services that utilize public records and data to provide value to customers in the financial and legal sectors. Technology Solutions provides the development, delivery and support of registry (and related) technology solutions. The company derives a majority of revenue from the Registries segment.

Information Services Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Information Services (IRMTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Information Services (OTCPK: IRMTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Information Services's (IRMTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Information Services.

Q

What is the target price for Information Services (IRMTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Information Services

Q

Current Stock Price for Information Services (IRMTF)?

A

The stock price for Information Services (OTCPK: IRMTF) is $22.21 last updated Thu Nov 18 2021 18:33:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Information Services (IRMTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Information Services.

Q

When is Information Services (OTCPK:IRMTF) reporting earnings?

A

Information Services does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Information Services (IRMTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Information Services.

Q

What sector and industry does Information Services (IRMTF) operate in?

A

Information Services is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.