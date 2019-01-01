Information Services Corp is a Canada-based provider of registry and information management services for public data and records. The company has three segments namely Registry Operations, Services and Technology Solutions. The Registries segment involves the provision of registry and information services and solutions to governments and private sector organizations. The Services segment provides products and services that utilize public records and data to provide value to customers in the financial and legal sectors. Technology Solutions provides the development, delivery and support of registry (and related) technology solutions. The company derives a majority of revenue from the Registries segment.