ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Info Servs
(OTCPK:IRMTF)
$15.5601
At close: Aug 2
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low15.56 - 20.01
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 17.5M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.1K
Mkt Cap272.3M
P/E10.63
50d Avg. Price16.17
Div / Yield0.7/4.51%
Payout Ratio45.74
EPS0.42
Total Float-

Info Servs (OTC:IRMTF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Analyst Ratings for Info Servs

No Data

Info Servs Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Info Servs (IRMTF)?
A

There is no price target for Info Servs

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Info Servs (IRMTF)?
A

There is no analyst for Info Servs

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Info Servs (IRMTF)?
A

There is no next analyst rating for Info Servs

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Info Servs (IRMTF) correct?
A

There is no next analyst rating for Info Servs

Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.