Range
Vol / Avg.
-/1.5M
Div / Yield
52 Wk
0.02 - 0.23
Mkt Cap
7M
Payout Ratio
Open
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
367.9M
Outstanding
Innovative Payment Solutions Inc provides an integrated network of kiosks, terminals, and payment channels that enable consumers to deposit cash, convert it into a digital form, and remit the funds to any merchant in its network quickly and securely.

Innovative Payment Solns Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Innovative Payment Solns (IPSI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Innovative Payment Solns (OTCQB: IPSI) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Innovative Payment Solns's (IPSI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Innovative Payment Solns.

Q

What is the target price for Innovative Payment Solns (IPSI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Innovative Payment Solns

Q

Current Stock Price for Innovative Payment Solns (IPSI)?

A

The stock price for Innovative Payment Solns (OTCQB: IPSI) is $0.019 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:40:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Innovative Payment Solns (IPSI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Innovative Payment Solns.

Q

When is Innovative Payment Solns (OTCQB:IPSI) reporting earnings?

A

Innovative Payment Solns does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Innovative Payment Solns (IPSI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Innovative Payment Solns.

Q

What sector and industry does Innovative Payment Solns (IPSI) operate in?

A

Innovative Payment Solns is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.