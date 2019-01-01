Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Innoviz Technologies missed estimated earnings by 27.78%, reporting an EPS of $-0.23 versus an estimate of $-0.18.

Revenue was up $1.05 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 1.68% increase in the share price the next day.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.