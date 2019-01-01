Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Innoviz Technologies
Innoviz Technologies Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ: INVZ) was reported by Goldman Sachs on March 3, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $7.00 expecting INVZ to rise to within 12 months (a possible 62.79% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ: INVZ) was provided by Goldman Sachs, and Innoviz Technologies maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Innoviz Technologies, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Innoviz Technologies was filed on March 3, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 3, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Innoviz Technologies (INVZ) rating was a maintained with a price target of $8.00 to $7.00. The current price Innoviz Technologies (INVZ) is trading at is $4.30, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
