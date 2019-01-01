Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH), Dividends

Invitation Homes issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Invitation Homes generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
There are no upcoming dividends for Invitation Homes. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.22 on May 27, 2022.
