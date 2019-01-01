QQQ
The merger of the Dutch postal bank and NN Insurance in 1991 created ING. Through a series of further acquisitions ING build up a global footprint. The 2008 financial crisis forced ING to seek government support--a precondition of which was that ING should separate its banking and insurance activities, which saw ING revert to being solely a bank. ING has market- leading banking operations in the Netherlands and Belgium, and a range of digital banks across Europe and Australia. Its global wholesale banking operation is primarily focused on lending.

ING Groep Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ING Groep (INGVF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ING Groep (OTC: INGVF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are ING Groep's (INGVF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ING Groep.

Q

What is the target price for ING Groep (INGVF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ING Groep

Q

Current Stock Price for ING Groep (INGVF)?

A

The stock price for ING Groep (OTC: INGVF) is $14.014 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:50:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ING Groep (INGVF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ING Groep.

Q

When is ING Groep (OTC:INGVF) reporting earnings?

A

ING Groep does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ING Groep (INGVF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ING Groep.

Q

What sector and industry does ING Groep (INGVF) operate in?

A

ING Groep is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.