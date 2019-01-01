ñol

ING Groep
(OTC:INGVF)
10.955
-0.016[-0.15%]
At close: Jun 6
14.6632
3.7082[33.85%]
After Hours: 4:16PM EDT
Day High/Low10.96 - 11.38
52 Week High/Low8.99 - 16.12
Open / Close11.34 / 10.96
Float / Outstanding3.8B / 3.8B
Vol / Avg.13.6K / 33.2K
Mkt Cap41.2B
P/E9.48
50d Avg. Price10.13
Div / Yield0.99/8.99%
Payout Ratio44.18
EPS0.11
Total Float-

ING Groep (OTC:INGVF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

ING Groep reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$4.6B

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of ING Groep using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

ING Groep Questions & Answers

Q
When is ING Groep (OTC:INGVF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for ING Groep

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for ING Groep (OTC:INGVF)?
A

There are no earnings for ING Groep

Q
What were ING Groep’s (OTC:INGVF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for ING Groep

