 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

IHS Markit Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 21, 2022 9:43am   Comments
Share:
IHS Markit Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates
  • IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE: INFO) reported fourth-quarter revenue growth of 6% year-over-year to $1.18 billion and 10% on an organic basis, beating the consensus of $1.14 billion.
  • Sales by segments: Financial Services $473 million (+3% Y/Y); Transportation $351 million (+12% Y/Y); Resources $215 million (+2 Y/Y); and Consolidated Markets & Solutions $137 million (+9% Y/Y).
  • Adjusted EPS improved to $0.85 from $0.72 in 4Q20, beating the consensus of $0.83.
  • The operating income increased to $761.6 million from $174.3 million a year ago, and the margin expanded to 64.7% from 15.7% last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $530.5 million, compared to $464.9 million in 4Q20, and margin improved by 311 bps to 45.1%.
  • IHS Markit generated cash from operating activities for FY21 of $1.49 billion, compared to $1.14 billion a year ago. It held $293.1 million in cash and equivalents as of November 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: INFO shares traded higher by 0.03% at $117.99 on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (INFO)

IHS Markit: Q4 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For January 21, 2022
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mostly Lower; Netflix Shares Tumble Following Q4 Results
5 Stocks To Watch For January 21, 2022
Preview: IHS Markit's Earnings
Price Over Earnings Overview: IHS Markit
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com