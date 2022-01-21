IHS Markit Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates
- IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE: INFO) reported fourth-quarter revenue growth of 6% year-over-year to $1.18 billion and 10% on an organic basis, beating the consensus of $1.14 billion.
- Sales by segments: Financial Services $473 million (+3% Y/Y); Transportation $351 million (+12% Y/Y); Resources $215 million (+2 Y/Y); and Consolidated Markets & Solutions $137 million (+9% Y/Y).
- Adjusted EPS improved to $0.85 from $0.72 in 4Q20, beating the consensus of $0.83.
- The operating income increased to $761.6 million from $174.3 million a year ago, and the margin expanded to 64.7% from 15.7% last year.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $530.5 million, compared to $464.9 million in 4Q20, and margin improved by 311 bps to 45.1%.
- IHS Markit generated cash from operating activities for FY21 of $1.49 billion, compared to $1.14 billion a year ago. It held $293.1 million in cash and equivalents as of November 30, 2021.
- Price Action: INFO shares traded higher by 0.03% at $117.99 on the last check Friday.
