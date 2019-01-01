Intercure (NASDAQ:INCR), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Intercure
Intercure Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Intercure (NASDAQ: INCR) was reported by Barclays on December 11, 2017. The analyst firm set a price target for $40.00 expecting INCR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 519.20% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Intercure (NASDAQ: INCR) was provided by Barclays, and Intercure initiated their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Intercure, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Intercure was filed on December 11, 2017 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around December 11, 2018.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Intercure (INCR) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $40.00. The current price Intercure (INCR) is trading at is $6.46, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
