These Analysts Increase Their Forecasts On Immunovant After Q4 Results

Immunovant Inc (NASDAQ:IMVT) on Wednesday posted a wider fourth‑quarter loss than analysts expected.
The company reported a quarterly loss of 73 cents per share, falling short of the 60 cents consensus estimate.
Research and development spending rose to $142.3 million for the quarter, driven by IMVT‑1402 trial activity and $39 million in costs tied to discontinuing batoclimab. Non‑GAAP R&D expenses for the full fiscal year reached $426.9 million, up from $333.9 million the prior year.
Immunovant shares fell 5% to trade at $33.76 on Thursday.
These analysts made changes to their price targets on Immunovant following earnings announcement.
- HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Douglas Tsao maintained Immunovant with a Buy and raised the price target from $35 to $40.
- B of A Securities analyst Jason Gerberry maintained the stock with a Buy and raised the price target from $32 to $43.
Considering buying IMVT stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Photo via Shutterstock
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.