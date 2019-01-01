QQQ
Inception Mining Inc is engaged in the identification, exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores gold. Its operations are focused on the Clavo Rico mine in Honduras, Central America. Inception derives most of the revenue from mining operations.

Inception Mining Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Inception Mining (IMII) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Inception Mining (OTCQB: IMII) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Inception Mining's (IMII) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Inception Mining.

Q

What is the target price for Inception Mining (IMII) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Inception Mining

Q

Current Stock Price for Inception Mining (IMII)?

A

The stock price for Inception Mining (OTCQB: IMII) is $0.0072 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:48:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Inception Mining (IMII) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Inception Mining.

Q

When is Inception Mining (OTCQB:IMII) reporting earnings?

A

Inception Mining does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Inception Mining (IMII) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Inception Mining.

Q

What sector and industry does Inception Mining (IMII) operate in?

A

Inception Mining is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.