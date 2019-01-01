ñol

Inception Mining
(OTCPK:IMII)
0.003
00
At close: Jun 6
0.0111
0.0081[270.00%]
After Hours: 9:25AM EDT
Day High/Low0 - 0
52 Week High/Low0 - 0.02
Open / Close0 / 0
Float / Outstanding188.9M / 195.8M
Vol / Avg.158.9K / 1M
Mkt Cap587.3K
P/E0.1
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.01
Total Float-

Inception Mining (OTC:IMII), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Inception Mining reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$895.2K

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Inception Mining using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Inception Mining Questions & Answers

Q
When is Inception Mining (OTCPK:IMII) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Inception Mining

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Inception Mining (OTCPK:IMII)?
A

There are no earnings for Inception Mining

Q
What were Inception Mining’s (OTCPK:IMII) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Inception Mining

