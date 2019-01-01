Invesco Value Municipal (NYSE:IIM), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Invesco Value Municipal
Invesco Value Municipal Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Invesco Value Municipal (NYSE: IIM) was reported by JP Morgan on March 4, 2015. The analyst firm set a price target for $46.00 expecting IIM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 235.77% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Invesco Value Municipal (NYSE: IIM) was provided by JP Morgan, and Invesco Value Municipal maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Invesco Value Municipal, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Invesco Value Municipal was filed on March 4, 2015 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 4, 2016.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Invesco Value Municipal (IIM) rating was a maintained with a price target of $44.00 to $46.00. The current price Invesco Value Municipal (IIM) is trading at is $13.70, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
