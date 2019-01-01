ñol

Morgan Stanley India
(NYSE:IIF)
22.99
0.06[0.26%]
At close: Jun 6
27.00
4.0100[17.44%]
After Hours: 7:21PM EDT
Day High/Low22.98 - 23.32
52 Week High/Low21.81 - 28.4
Open / Close23.06 / 23
Float / Outstanding7.9M / 10.9M
Vol / Avg.23.2K / 23K
Mkt Cap251.6M
P/E3.15
50d Avg. Price24.01
Div / Yield0.27/1.19%
Payout Ratio3.75
EPS0
Total Float7.9M

Morgan Stanley India (NYSE:IIF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Analyst Ratings for Morgan Stanley India

No Data

Morgan Stanley India Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Morgan Stanley India (IIF)?
A

There is no price target for Morgan Stanley India

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Morgan Stanley India (IIF)?
A

There is no analyst for Morgan Stanley India

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Morgan Stanley India (IIF)?
A

There is no next analyst rating for Morgan Stanley India

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Morgan Stanley India (IIF) correct?
A

There is no next analyst rating for Morgan Stanley India

