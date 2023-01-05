Key Marijuana Executive Changes You Should Know About: NJ Expert Builds Tech Assistance Program & More

NJ Cannabis Advocate To Help Build Cannabis Technical Assistance Program

The New Jersey Business Action Center (NJBAC) tapped Jersey City attorney Jessica Gonzalez and her firm, Veridis Quo LLC to serve as its consultant while developing and launching the NJBAC Cannabis Technical Assistance Program and Training Academy, reported Insider NJ.

A long-time advocate, Gonzales has served in several national associations, including the International Cannabis Bar Association and Minorities for Medical Marijuana as well the Minority Cannabis Business Association's policy committee in various leadership roles.

"We're excited to take the next step to make New Jersey's Cannabis Training Academy a reality for applicants in the social equity, legacy, Impact Zone, diverse-owned and microbusiness categories," NJBAC executive director Melanie Willoughby said.

Open Book Extracts Appoints New CSO

Open Book Extracts recently has appointed Andrea Baillo to be its new CSO.

Baillo, who has broad research and innovation experience, will lead OBX's research and development strategy.

She is an experienced scientist with a history in cannabis research, development, and manufacturing, cancer research, and food and beverage industries.

"With more than 15 years of research experience, Baillo brings the expertise needed to advance our business and scientific understanding of the endocannabinoid system and the products that best support it," Dave Neundorfer, OBX CEO said. "We look forward to Andrea's leadership of OBX's ambitious scientific goals."

Baillo will oversee OBX's ingredient R&D, product development, and ingredient and product safety and efficacy research in her new position. She served as VP of research and innovation for OBX since July 2021, as well as senior director of research and development of quality at Green Thumb Industries GTBIF.

StateHouse CFO To Step Down

California cannabis company StateHouse Holdings Inc. STHZ STHZF recently announced that Tom DiGiovanni resigned as CFO.

Simultaneously, the company said that Kavi Bhai, formerly VP of financial planning and analysis has been appointed to oversee the company's finance department, effective December 31, 2022. In addition, Tiffany Liff has resigned from the company's board of directors.

Integrated Cannabis Solutions Names CEO

Integrated Cannabis Solutions, Inc. IGPK announced that as of December 2022, Gene Caiazzo would become its sole officer and board chairman.

The West Palm Beach, Florida-based company also said that Mathew Dwyer resigned from all positions and is no longer serving as an officer or director of the company.

Five years ago, Caiazzo purchased two entities to create Consolidated Apparel, Inc. and has consistently increased sales while cutting costs since. He also brings vast business operational experience to directing the company's operations.

Conception Nurseries Welcomes Kristian Andreassen As Senior Product Director

Industry veteran Kristian Andreassen will support Conception Nurseries' initiative to build a diverse group of cannabis breeders to meet the needs of an ever-expanding cannabis market.

Andreassen's decade-plus expertise spans breeding, commercial cultivation, and brand development, garnering numerous Emerald Cup and High Times awards for flower, pre-rolls, concentrates and genetics.

"There is nothing else in the market like what has been assembled at Conception Nurseries. Every day I'm more impressed with how this team balances science, culture, business, and the art of cannabis. I think we're going to make a big splash in the market with this group," Andreassen said.

Logiq Names New COO

Logiq, Inc. LGIQ LGIQ, a global provider of e-commerce and customer acquisition solutions recently entered into a strategic alliance with MediaJel, Inc., a marketing platform primarily aiming to serve regulated industries, such as cannabis and online gambling, has named Christopher Andrews as its COO.

Andrews will replace John MacNeil, who was appointed senior VP of mergers and acquisitions.

Andrews brings over two decades of business leadership and a proven talent for unlocking revenue opportunities and helping private and public companies build world-class IT operations.

As Logiq's new COO, he will initially be responsible for leading the company's DataLogiq operations and preparing them for the previously announced planned spinoff into a Nasdaq-traded SPAC.

"We welcome Chris' exceptional skills and experience in digital marketing, particularly as DataLogiq begins to hyper-verticalize its market focus and establish valuable leadership positions in these spaces," Brent Suen, the company's CEO said.

