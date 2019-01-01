IGM Financial (OTC:IGIFF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$895M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of IGM Financial using advanced sorting and filters.
No Data
IGM Financial Questions & Answers
When is IGM Financial (OTCPK:IGIFF) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for IGM Financial
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for IGM Financial (OTCPK:IGIFF)?
There are no earnings for IGM Financial
What were IGM Financial’s (OTCPK:IGIFF) revenues?
There are no earnings for IGM Financial
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.