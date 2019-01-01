ñol

IGM Financial
(OTCPK:IGIFF)
30.5785
0.2036[0.67%]
At close: Jun 6
36.1535
5.5750[18.23%]
After Hours: 5:05PM EDT
Day High/Low30.58 - 32.23
52 Week High/Low27.47 - 41.48
Open / Close32.23 / 30.58
Float / Outstanding- / 239.4M
Vol / Avg.0.8K / 3.1K
Mkt Cap7.3B
P/E9.3
50d Avg. Price31.89
Div / Yield1.77/5.81%
Payout Ratio54.35
EPS0.91
Total Float-

IGM Financial (OTC:IGIFF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

IGM Financial reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$895M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of IGM Financial using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

IGM Financial Questions & Answers

Q
When is IGM Financial (OTCPK:IGIFF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for IGM Financial

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for IGM Financial (OTCPK:IGIFF)?
A

There are no earnings for IGM Financial

Q
What were IGM Financial’s (OTCPK:IGIFF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for IGM Financial

