Analyst Ratings

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ: IGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are iShares Global Infrastructure ETF's (IGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF.

Q

What is the target price for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF)?

A

The stock price for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ: IGF) is $46.63 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.44 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 19, 2020 to stockholders of record on June 15, 2020.

Q

When is iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) reporting earnings?

A

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) operate in?

A

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.