Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/8.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
18.16 - 39
Mkt Cap
1.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
2.82
EPS
1.27
Shares
60.8M
Outstanding
Interfor Corp produces and sells lumber, timber, and other wood products. The company operates sawmills to convert timber into lumber, logs, wood chips, and other wood products for sale. The firm also harvests timber for its sawmills on forest land owned by the Canadian government. Interfor pays the Canadian government stumpage fees based on the number of trees it harvests. The company's primary customers are in the construction and renovation industries. The majority of revenue is generated from the sale of lumber. The majority of Interfor's revenue comes from the United States.

Interfor Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Interfor (IFSPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Interfor (OTCPK: IFSPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Interfor's (IFSPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Interfor.

Q

What is the target price for Interfor (IFSPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Interfor

Q

Current Stock Price for Interfor (IFSPF)?

A

The stock price for Interfor (OTCPK: IFSPF) is $28.31 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:58:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Interfor (IFSPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Interfor.

Q

When is Interfor (OTCPK:IFSPF) reporting earnings?

A

Interfor does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Interfor (IFSPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Interfor.

Q

What sector and industry does Interfor (IFSPF) operate in?

A

Interfor is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.