Range
2.77 - 3.1
Vol / Avg.
75K/70.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.57 - 3.1
Mkt Cap
379.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.89
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
126.4M
Outstanding
International Battery Metals Ltd is a technology company focused on lithium brine extraction. The company is in the process of creating and applying intellectual property related to lithium extraction from brines. Its extraction process is environmentally friendly, low cost, and has the potential to produce commercial-grade lithium at a faster rate.

International Battery Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy International Battery (IBATF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of International Battery (OTCPK: IBATF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are International Battery's (IBATF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for International Battery.

Q

What is the target price for International Battery (IBATF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for International Battery

Q

Current Stock Price for International Battery (IBATF)?

A

The stock price for International Battery (OTCPK: IBATF) is $3 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:54:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does International Battery (IBATF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for International Battery.

Q

When is International Battery (OTCPK:IBATF) reporting earnings?

A

International Battery does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is International Battery (IBATF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for International Battery.

Q

What sector and industry does International Battery (IBATF) operate in?

A

International Battery is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.