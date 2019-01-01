International Battery (OTC:IBATF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for International Battery
No Data
International Battery Questions & Answers
What is the target price for International Battery (IBATF)?
There is no price target for International Battery
What is the most recent analyst rating for International Battery (IBATF)?
There is no analyst for International Battery
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for International Battery (IBATF)?
There is no next analyst rating for International Battery
Is the Analyst Rating International Battery (IBATF) correct?
There is no next analyst rating for International Battery
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.