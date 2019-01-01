Hitachi (OTC:HTHIY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
Earnings Recap
Hitachi (OTC:HTHIY) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Hitachi missed estimated earnings by 8.25%, reporting an EPS of $1.78 versus an estimate of $1.94.
Revenue was down $899.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 1.56% drop in the share price the next day.
Earnings History
Hitachi Questions & Answers
Hitachi (HTHIY) is scheduled to report earnings on July 29, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q4.
The Actual EPS was $0.28, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
The Actual Revenue was $18.6B, which beat the estimate of $0K.
