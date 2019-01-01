Hitachi (OTC:HTHIY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Hitachi (OTC:HTHIY) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Hitachi missed estimated earnings by 8.25%, reporting an EPS of $1.78 versus an estimate of $1.94.

Revenue was down $899.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 1.56% drop in the share price the next day.

