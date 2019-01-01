ñol

Hitachi
(OTCPK:HTHIY)
103.96
-1.78[-1.68%]
At close: Jun 3
102.50
-1.4600[-1.40%]
After Hours: 8:18AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low103.92 - 104.57
52 Week High/Low80.04 - 130.23
Open / Close104.51 / 103.96
Float / Outstanding- / 482.3M
Vol / Avg.22.4K / 58.2K
Mkt Cap50.1B
P/E10.33
50d Avg. Price98.63
Div / Yield2.11/1.99%
Payout Ratio17.16
EPS265.6
Total Float-

Hitachi (OTC:HTHIY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Hitachi reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 28

EPS

$1.780

Quarterly Revenue

$20.3B

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

$2.5T

Earnings Recap

 

Hitachi (OTC:HTHIY) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Hitachi missed estimated earnings by 8.25%, reporting an EPS of $1.78 versus an estimate of $1.94.

Revenue was down $899.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 1.56% drop in the share price the next day.

 

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Hitachi using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Hitachi Questions & Answers

Q
When is Hitachi (OTCPK:HTHIY) reporting earnings?
A

Hitachi (HTHIY) is scheduled to report earnings on July 29, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q4.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Hitachi (OTCPK:HTHIY)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.28, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Hitachi’s (OTCPK:HTHIY) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $18.6B, which beat the estimate of $0K.

