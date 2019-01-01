QQQ
Range
0.54 - 0.64
Vol / Avg.
67.9K/47K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.48 - 1.47
Mkt Cap
24M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.62
P/E
-
EPS
-0.04
Shares
43M
Outstanding
Heliostar Metals Ltd is a junior exploration and development company with a portfolio of high-grade gold projects in Alaska and Mexico. The company's flagship asset is the 100% controlled Unga Gold Project on Unga and Popof Islands in Alaska. Its projects include Oso Negro, La Lola, Unga, and Cumaro properties.

Analyst Ratings

Heliostar Metals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Heliostar Metals (HSTXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Heliostar Metals (OTCQX: HSTXF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Heliostar Metals's (HSTXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Heliostar Metals.

Q

What is the target price for Heliostar Metals (HSTXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Heliostar Metals

Q

Current Stock Price for Heliostar Metals (HSTXF)?

A

The stock price for Heliostar Metals (OTCQX: HSTXF) is $0.5574 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:51:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Heliostar Metals (HSTXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Heliostar Metals.

Q

When is Heliostar Metals (OTCQX:HSTXF) reporting earnings?

A

Heliostar Metals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Heliostar Metals (HSTXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Heliostar Metals.

Q

What sector and industry does Heliostar Metals (HSTXF) operate in?

A

Heliostar Metals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.