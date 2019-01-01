ñol

Healthcare Solutions Mgmt
(OTCEM:HSMD)
2.40
00
At close: Apr 13
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low2 - 8.9
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding10.1M / 11.1M
Vol / Avg.0K / 1.5K
Mkt Cap26.6M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price3.22
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-6.9
Total Float-

Healthcare Solutions Mgmt (OTC:HSMD), Dividends

Healthcare Solutions Mgmt issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Healthcare Solutions Mgmt generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Healthcare Solutions Mgmt Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Healthcare Solutions Mgmt (HSMD) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Healthcare Solutions Mgmt.

Q
What date did I need to own Healthcare Solutions Mgmt (HSMD) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Healthcare Solutions Mgmt.

Q
How much per share is the next Healthcare Solutions Mgmt (HSMD) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Healthcare Solutions Mgmt.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Healthcare Solutions Mgmt (OTCEM:HSMD)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Healthcare Solutions Mgmt.

