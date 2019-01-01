QQQ
Range
2.5 - 2.5
Vol / Avg.
1.9K/0.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2 - 8.9
Mkt Cap
27.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.5
P/E
-
EPS
-6.9
Shares
11.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Healthcare Solutions Mgmt Group Inc is a shell company.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Healthcare Solutions Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Healthcare Solutions (HSMD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Healthcare Solutions (OTCPK: HSMD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Healthcare Solutions's (HSMD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Healthcare Solutions.

Q

What is the target price for Healthcare Solutions (HSMD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Healthcare Solutions

Q

Current Stock Price for Healthcare Solutions (HSMD)?

A

The stock price for Healthcare Solutions (OTCPK: HSMD) is $2.5 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:45:36 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Healthcare Solutions (HSMD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Healthcare Solutions.

Q

When is Healthcare Solutions (OTCPK:HSMD) reporting earnings?

A

Healthcare Solutions does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Healthcare Solutions (HSMD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Healthcare Solutions.

Q

What sector and industry does Healthcare Solutions (HSMD) operate in?

A

Healthcare Solutions is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.