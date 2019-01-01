ñol

Heart Test Laboratories
(NASDAQ:HSCS)
$1.61
At close: Sep 14
$1.61
PreMarket: 5:29PM EDT
Day Range- - -52 Wk Range1.15 - 6Open / Close- / -Float / Outstanding6.7M / 8.2M
Vol / Avg.- / 1.3MMkt Cap13.2MP/E-50d Avg. Price1.82
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-Total Float6.7MEPS-0.28

Heart Test Laboratories Stock (NASDAQ:HSCS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Heart Test Laboratories reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Sep 13

EPS

$-0.280

Quarterly Revenue

$3.2K

Annual Revenue (as of Jul 31)

$3.2K

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Heart Test Laboratories using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert

Heart Test Laboratories Questions & Answers

Q
When is Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS) reporting earnings?
A

Heart Test Laboratories (HSCS) is scheduled to report earnings on November 21, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on September 13, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.28, which missed the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Heart Test Laboratories’s (NASDAQ:HSCS) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $3.2K, which beat the estimate of $0K.

