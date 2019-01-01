ñol

Heart Test Laboratories
(NASDAQ:HSCS)
$1.61
At close: Sep 14
$1.61
PreMarket: 5:29PM EDT
Day Range- - -52 Wk Range1.15 - 6Open / Close- / -Float / Outstanding6.7M / 8.2M
Vol / Avg.- / 1.3MMkt Cap13.2MP/E-50d Avg. Price1.82
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-Total Float6.7MEPS-0.28

Heart Test Laboratories Stock (NASDAQ:HSCS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Consensus Rating1

Speculative Buy

Highest Price Target1

$8.00

Lowest Price Target1

$8.00

Consensus Price Target1

$8.00

Analyst Rating Summary1

BuyOverweightHoldUnderweightSell
00000

Analyst Firms Making Recommendations1

  • Benchmark

1calculated from analyst ratings published within the last 6 months

Analyst Ratings for Heart Test Laboratories

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

Premium Tools & Ideas
date
Upside/Downside
Analyst Firm
Price Target Change
Rating Change
Previous / Current Rating
Get Alert

Heart Test Laboratories Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Heart Test Laboratories (HSCS)?
A

The latest price target for Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ: HSCS) was reported by Benchmark on August 8, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $8.00 expecting HSCS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 396.89% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Heart Test Laboratories (HSCS)?
A

The latest analyst rating for Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ: HSCS) was provided by Benchmark, and Heart Test Laboratories initiated their speculative buy rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Heart Test Laboratories (HSCS)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Heart Test Laboratories, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Heart Test Laboratories was filed on August 8, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 8, 2023.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Heart Test Laboratories (HSCS) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Heart Test Laboratories (HSCS) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $8.00. The current price Heart Test Laboratories (HSCS) is trading at is $1.61, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.

