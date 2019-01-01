QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/3.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2 - 4.5
Mkt Cap
583.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.48
Shares
258.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Aug 31, 2021, 4:43PM
Hexagon Purus ASA is a provider of Hydrogen Type 4 high-pressure cylinders, complete vehicle systems and battery packs for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles including hybrid mobility applications on light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, marine, rail, and aerospace.

Hexagon Purus Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hexagon Purus (HPURF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hexagon Purus (OTCPK: HPURF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Hexagon Purus's (HPURF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hexagon Purus.

Q

What is the target price for Hexagon Purus (HPURF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hexagon Purus

Q

Current Stock Price for Hexagon Purus (HPURF)?

A

The stock price for Hexagon Purus (OTCPK: HPURF) is $2.26 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:54:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hexagon Purus (HPURF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hexagon Purus.

Q

When is Hexagon Purus (OTCPK:HPURF) reporting earnings?

A

Hexagon Purus does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hexagon Purus (HPURF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hexagon Purus.

Q

What sector and industry does Hexagon Purus (HPURF) operate in?

A

Hexagon Purus is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.