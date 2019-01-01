QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.3K
Div / Yield
0.01/3.96%
52 Wk
0.24 - 0.27
Mkt Cap
2.2B
Payout Ratio
9.34
Open
-
P/E
3.9
EPS
0.42
Shares
8.2B
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Diversified Financial Services
Haci Omer Sabanci Holding AS is the parent company of the Sabanci Group, a diversified conglomerate operating almost entirely in Turkey, but with notable exposure to other countries in the European Union. The Sabanci Group companies operate in the financial services, energy, consumer discretionary, materials, and industrials sectors. Of these, financial services constitute the majority of revenue and the overwhelming majority of its assets on the balance sheet. Banking is the biggest contributor to its financial segment, specifically through the group's large financial stake in Akbank. Sabanci's portfolio management strategy is to focus on sectors where it is possible to create competitive advantage and to use equities in fast-growing, highly profitable, and sustainable businesses.

Haci Omer Sabanci Holding Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Haci Omer Sabanci Holding (HOSXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Haci Omer Sabanci Holding (OTCPK: HOSXF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Haci Omer Sabanci Holding's (HOSXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Haci Omer Sabanci Holding.

Q

What is the target price for Haci Omer Sabanci Holding (HOSXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Haci Omer Sabanci Holding

Q

Current Stock Price for Haci Omer Sabanci Holding (HOSXF)?

A

The stock price for Haci Omer Sabanci Holding (OTCPK: HOSXF) is $0.27 last updated Thu Dec 23 2021 18:52:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Haci Omer Sabanci Holding (HOSXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Haci Omer Sabanci Holding.

Q

When is Haci Omer Sabanci Holding (OTCPK:HOSXF) reporting earnings?

A

Haci Omer Sabanci Holding does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Haci Omer Sabanci Holding (HOSXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Haci Omer Sabanci Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does Haci Omer Sabanci Holding (HOSXF) operate in?

A

Haci Omer Sabanci Holding is in the Financials sector and Diversified Financial Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.