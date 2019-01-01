Haci Omer Sabanci Holding AS is the parent company of the Sabanci Group, a diversified conglomerate operating almost entirely in Turkey, but with notable exposure to other countries in the European Union. The Sabanci Group companies operate in the financial services, energy, consumer discretionary, materials, and industrials sectors. Of these, financial services constitute the majority of revenue and the overwhelming majority of its assets on the balance sheet. Banking is the biggest contributor to its financial segment, specifically through the group's large financial stake in Akbank. Sabanci's portfolio management strategy is to focus on sectors where it is possible to create competitive advantage and to use equities in fast-growing, highly profitable, and sustainable businesses.