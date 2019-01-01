|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Haci Omer Sabanci Holding (OTCPK: HOSXF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Haci Omer Sabanci Holding.
There is no analysis for Haci Omer Sabanci Holding
The stock price for Haci Omer Sabanci Holding (OTCPK: HOSXF) is $0.27 last updated Thu Dec 23 2021 18:52:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Haci Omer Sabanci Holding.
Haci Omer Sabanci Holding does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Haci Omer Sabanci Holding.
Haci Omer Sabanci Holding is in the Financials sector and Diversified Financial Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.