ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Haci Omer Sabanci Holding
(OTCPK:HOSXF)
0.27
00
At close: Dec 23
~0
-0.2700[-99.99%]
After Hours: 8:36AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.24 - 0.27
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 8B
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap2.2B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS1.01
Total Float-

Haci Omer Sabanci Holding (OTC:HOSXF), News

Haci Omer Sabanci Holding (OTC: HOSXF)