Range
131 - 131
Vol / Avg.
0.6K/1.6K
Div / Yield
0.79/0.60%
52 Wk
107.98 - 176.91
Mkt Cap
47.9B
Payout Ratio
21.32
Open
131
P/E
35.72
EPS
110.75
Shares
365.8M
Outstanding
Hoya Corp is a diversified, multinational company and supplier of innovative and indispensable high-tech and healthcare products. HOYA is active in two core business segments: The Life Care segment and Information Technology segment. The Life Care segment encompasses health care areas such as eyeglass lenses and the operation of contact lens retail stores, as well as medical endoscopes, surgical equipment and artificial bones and implants. Information Technology segment focuses on electronics products for the semiconductor industry and LCD panels, glass disks for HDDs and optical lenses for digital cameras and smartphones.

Hoya Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hoya (HOCPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hoya (OTCPK: HOCPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hoya's (HOCPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hoya.

Q

What is the target price for Hoya (HOCPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hoya

Q

Current Stock Price for Hoya (HOCPF)?

A

The stock price for Hoya (OTCPK: HOCPF) is $131 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 15:41:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hoya (HOCPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hoya.

Q

When is Hoya (OTCPK:HOCPF) reporting earnings?

A

Hoya does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hoya (HOCPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hoya.

Q

What sector and industry does Hoya (HOCPF) operate in?

A

Hoya is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.