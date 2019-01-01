Hunting PLC manufactures and distributes products that enable the extraction of oil and gas. The company has a client base that includes many of the world's international oil and gas companies. Primary product lines include well construction, well completion, and well intervention. Well completion activities provide Hunting with the most revenue of the three segments. Products provided by this segment include connection technologies that protect the wellbore from annular pressure buildup, drilling tools, and a host of other tools for oil and gas well completions.