Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/6.2K
Div / Yield
0.08/2.40%
52 Wk
2 - 3.7
Mkt Cap
550.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
164.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Hunting PLC manufactures and distributes products that enable the extraction of oil and gas. The company has a client base that includes many of the world's international oil and gas companies. Primary product lines include well construction, well completion, and well intervention. Well completion activities provide Hunting with the most revenue of the three segments. Products provided by this segment include connection technologies that protect the wellbore from annular pressure buildup, drilling tools, and a host of other tools for oil and gas well completions.

Hunting Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hunting (HNTIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hunting (OTCPK: HNTIF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hunting's (HNTIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hunting.

Q

What is the target price for Hunting (HNTIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hunting

Q

Current Stock Price for Hunting (HNTIF)?

A

The stock price for Hunting (OTCPK: HNTIF) is $3.34 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:30:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hunting (HNTIF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 24, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 4, 2018.

Q

When is Hunting (OTCPK:HNTIF) reporting earnings?

A

Hunting does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hunting (HNTIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hunting.

Q

What sector and industry does Hunting (HNTIF) operate in?

A

Hunting is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.