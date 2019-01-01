Honest Co (NASDAQ:HNST), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Honest Co (NASDAQ:HNST) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Honest Co missed estimated earnings by 6.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.16 versus an estimate of $-0.15.

Revenue was down $12.31 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 22.52% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Honest Co's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.06 -0.06 -0.14 -0.06 EPS Actual -0.10 -0.06 -0.23 -0.05 Revenue Estimate 84.59M 80.92M 79.52M 79.30M Revenue Actual 80.38M 82.65M 74.58M 81.03M

