Honest Co
(NASDAQ:HNST)
3.265
-0.135[-3.97%]
Last update: 12:40PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low3.25 - 3.38
52 Week High/Low2.66 - 19.94
Open / Close3.34 / -
Float / Outstanding65M / 92.1M
Vol / Avg.347K / 2M
Mkt Cap300.8M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price4.1
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.16
Total Float65M

Honest Co (NASDAQ:HNST), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Honest Co reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 13

EPS

$-0.160

Quarterly Revenue

$68.7M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$68.7M

Earnings Recap

 

Honest Co (NASDAQ:HNST) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Honest Co missed estimated earnings by 6.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.16 versus an estimate of $-0.15.

Revenue was down $12.31 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 22.52% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Honest Co's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate -0.06 -0.06 -0.14 -0.06
EPS Actual -0.10 -0.06 -0.23 -0.05
Revenue Estimate 84.59M 80.92M 79.52M 79.30M
Revenue Actual 80.38M 82.65M 74.58M 81.03M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Honest Co using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Honest Co Questions & Answers

Q
When is Honest Co (NASDAQ:HNST) reporting earnings?
A

Honest Co (HNST) is scheduled to report earnings on August 12, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 13, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Honest Co (NASDAQ:HNST)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.05, which beat the estimate of $-0.06.

Q
What were Honest Co’s (NASDAQ:HNST) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $81M, which beat the estimate of $79.3M.

