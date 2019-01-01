QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.06 - 0.12
Mkt Cap
50.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
815M
Outstanding
Hammer Metals Ltd is engaged in the exploration and extraction of mineral resources. Its projects include the Mount Isa project, which consists of Kalman, Elaine, Overlander, Jubilee, & Mount Philp Deposits; and the Bronzewing South Project.

Hammer Metals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hammer Metals (HMRRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hammer Metals (OTCGM: HMRRF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Hammer Metals's (HMRRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hammer Metals.

Q

What is the target price for Hammer Metals (HMRRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hammer Metals

Q

Current Stock Price for Hammer Metals (HMRRF)?

A

The stock price for Hammer Metals (OTCGM: HMRRF) is $0.0622 last updated Wed Jul 28 2021 14:32:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hammer Metals (HMRRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hammer Metals.

Q

When is Hammer Metals (OTCGM:HMRRF) reporting earnings?

A

Hammer Metals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hammer Metals (HMRRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hammer Metals.

Q

What sector and industry does Hammer Metals (HMRRF) operate in?

A

Hammer Metals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.