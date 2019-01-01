ñol

Hammer Metals
(OTCGM:HMRRF)
0.07
00
Last update: 2:23PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.06 - 0.12
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 815.4M
Vol / Avg.- / 60K
Mkt Cap57.1M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.07
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float-

Hammer Metals (OTC:HMRRF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Hammer Metals reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Hammer Metals using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Hammer Metals Questions & Answers

Q
When is Hammer Metals (OTCGM:HMRRF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Hammer Metals

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Hammer Metals (OTCGM:HMRRF)?
A

There are no earnings for Hammer Metals

Q
What were Hammer Metals’s (OTCGM:HMRRF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Hammer Metals

